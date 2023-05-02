Stopping by/Yard of month: View of veggies

Flowers ruled the yard of Tamara Chilla and Jan Messinger until three years ago, when Jan proclaimed that he had to have a vegetable garden.

“I needed to get my hands in the dirt,” he said.

He had to talk her into it, he said. At first, she raised the legitimate issue of how much work growing vegetables would be.

He countered, saying fresh vegetables would be beyond compare. Besides, “gardening is good for the soul,” he said.

She soon agreed, and they turned the sunniest part of their yard — the front — into a place for tomatoes, beans and strawberries, as well as for roses and other showy blooms.

Now, vegetables and flowers coexist around their home at 856 S.E. First St., McMinnville. “It’s a half-and-half garden,” Chilla said.

She called herself “the flower person,” who decides what to grow, plants the flowers, prunes and waters. He is “the veggie guy and hardscaper” of the property, he said.

Lily the cat and Bodhi the standard poodle are the managers. Neighbors and other passersby are the recipients of the beauty and, sometimes, the bounty — it’s a great neighborhood filled with friendly gardeners who share among themselves, Messinger said.

“This is a cool little block,” he said.

This month, their yard also includes a sign reading “Yard of the Month” — the McMinnville Garden Club’s choice for the best front yard in town.

The club selects one yard each month, spring through early fall, to honor as yard of the month. Nominations may be made to the club at mcminnvillegardenclub.org.

Chilla moved to the house, built in 1910 by its “quirky” owner, J.R. Waldrin, in 2001. She shared it then with her late husband, Bill Chilla. “A great guy,” both she and Messinger said.

After Bill died in 2016, Messinger, one of her neighbors, approached her, offering to lend a hand with the yardwork.

“It looks like you need a good deed,” Chilla remembered Messinger saying as he offered to fix her fence, which had been damaged by a drunk driver.

“He fixed my heart as well,” she said.

They fell in love, married and have been gardening together happily ever since.

Chilla, who has always enjoyed growing flowers, worked for Red Ridge Farms, where Durant Olive Mill is located, for many years alongside people like Penny Durant who are very knowledgeable about plants.

Friends in the neighborhood, such as Laura, also have green thumbs and are willing to share their skills.

“I don’t know a lot, but I’m surrounded by great gardeners,” Chilla said.

She often brings home plants purchased at Red Ridge, finding a spot for them afterward rather than planning ahead. “I have all kinds of things in my side garden,” she said. “My favorite garden is one that’s kinda wild.”

That doesn’t mean it’s disorganized, though. Hydrangeas bloom around the circumference of the side area, under trees, leaving a small swath of grass for Bohdi. A spot near the corner of the house is a shade garden; one of its vines is so prolific, she must trim it frequently.

They refer to the plant, a member of the chocolate vine family, as “Audrey.” “It’s carnivorous,” Messinger said, making a reference to the famous plant from “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“We’ve named several of our plants,” he added, including a philodendron called “Reefer Madness.”

Another plant tried to dominate the yard once. “The Japanese irises were so out of control,” Chilla recalled. “Beautiful tiny purple irises, but so many.”

They uprooted all the bulbs and confined some to a raised bed; they gave away the others.

Now, China roses and azaleas dominate the yard alongside Irvine Street. Numerous other flowers, annual and perennial, attract plenty of bees. Early in the morning, Chilla said, she finds bees dozing in the blossoms.

Oregano, echinacea, black-eyed Susans, fennel and an array of other plants are popular with the insects.

“Our focus is on attracting pollinators,” she said, noting hummingbirds are frequent visitors to her flowers and feeders, as well.

Since she’s always buying plants, her garden changes from year to year and even month to month. She also plants seeds. This year, she added hollyhocks.

“That will be fun to see,” she said. “It’s a fun thing to see what happens.”

While flowers are the melody in their garden, vegetables add the harmony.

Messinger, a nurse who often works with Dr. Scott Gibson, started his section of the garden in the soil three years ago. He switched to raised beds the following year.

Accessible with little or no stooping, “they’ve been the most productive,” he said, “and much easier.”

He used landscaping blocks to build square beds for strawberries, and cedar boards to make several rectangular beds, which he supplemented with several half whiskey barrels. He planted peas, string beans, kale, cucumbers, carrots, onions, artichokes, rhubarb, summer squash, sweet peppers and four varieties of tomatoes, including cherry, Roma and two types of slicing tomatoes.

His first raised-bed harvest exceeded his expectations. This year, he said, “parts are incredibly productive.”

Chilla especially enjoys the greens. The kale her husband grows is “so amazing … it’s so good right out of the garden,” she said. The plants produce through the winter, providing plenty for salads or to saute in olive oil and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar.

Both sides of the garden — vegetables and flowers — are relatively low maintenance.

“It grows the way it wants to grow,” Chilla said.

The raised beds help, said Messinger, who waters in the mornings and, on very hot days, in the evening. “We filled them with really good soil when they were built,” he said.

Chilla also maintains some of her flowers in pots, feeding the soil every 10 days or so. She uses the same food, mixed with water, for her roses.

“If we want a really big bloom, like on the cosmos, we give them an extra amount,” Chilla said.

They have a compost bin and use its results throughout the garden. They supplement it with purchased compost as needed.

With little maintenance needed, they have time for a favorite pastime, sitting on the porch together, drinking coffee and greeting neighbors who walk by. Many return the greetings with compliments about the garden.

“We sit out, and I feel I’m in Monet’s garden,” Chilla said.

Above the porch reads a sign that Messinger presented to his wife: “Casa Miraflores,” which he said roughly means “house with a view of flowers.”

Or, these days, it could read “house with a view of flowers and vegetables.”