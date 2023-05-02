Stop the Bleed class offered

A “Stop the Bleed” first aid training class will be offered Saturday, Aug 23, in Yamhill.

Participants will learn “how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control it with three quick techniques.”

Class will start at 11 a.m. in the Yamhill Methodist Church, 195 S. Laurel St. Cost is a donation of $5 or more for the course, which usually costs at least $50. OHSU kits will be available for $35, less than half the usual cost.

The class is limited to 20 participants. Registration is necessary in advance to ynaclass.com.