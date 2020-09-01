Stolen Sheridan fire truck recovered

Submitted photo##This is the brush rig that was stolen from the Sheridan/Southwestern Polk/West Valley Fire District Ballston station Monday and recovered Tuesday near Amity.

A stolen brush rig used for firefighting by the Sheridan/Southwestern Polk/West Valley Fire District was recovered Tuesday night near Amity by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. It was taken as part of a Monday break-in from Sheridan's Ballston Station.

The vehicle, a 2019 Ford F550 with a winch on the front, "BR198" decal near the hood, aluminum diamond plate compartments and standard blue decaling was very recognizeable.

"There were several small items missing from the truck, but thankfully nothing that will inhibit the truck's ability to respond," fire district spokesperson Mariah Prescott said. "The truck appears to be in good condition."

Fire district personnel will go through the vehicle to ensure it is safe to respond in before it is put back into service, according to Prescott.

The Polk and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the case.

The neighboring West Valley Fire District main station in Willamina was burglarized and property stolen in June. Two 21-year-old Hillsboro men were identified as the alleged burglars. Nearly all of the stolen property was recovered.

Additionally, the pair were suspected in a June burglary and theft of power tools from Spirit Mountain Casino. That property also was recovered.

The two locations are fewer than 10 miles apart.

A search warrant served by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office also found a commercial amount of methamphetamine, illicit prescription pills and evidence of delivery of a controlled substance, the department said.