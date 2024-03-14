Stevie named ‘best snuggler’

Image: pets.wweek.com##McMinnville’s Stevie the cat is in the running for “Best Snuggler” in Willamette Week’s 2024 Pet Pageant.

Stevie, the blind McMinnville cat who just missed being named America’s Favorite Pet last year, has a new title.

Voters chose him as the “Best Snuggler” in the 2024 Portland Pet Pageant, sponsored by Willamette Week and the DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Speciality Hospital.

They picked Stevie, in part, because of a photo that accompanied his nomination on the DoveLewis website. It shows the male orange tabby cuddling a kitten at the home of Amber Blankenship, who owns Stevie and fosters kitties to get them ready for adoption.

“Stevie is very calm and loving,” Blankenship said. He enjoys humans as well as other cats.

Stevie was nominated for the contest at the same time he was beginning a series of tests that eventually will lead to surgery to correct his breathing problems.

The cat, now 2, was abused as a kitten and suffered damage to his head, resulting in the loss of both eyes and constriction of his nasal respiratory passages. He gets around easily despite his blindness, but he suffers from breathing problems.

Blankenship is raising funds to support his surgery and care.

“He’s my baby. I’ll do anything to help him,” she said.

Donations can be made directly to DoveLewis, which is handling Stevie’s medical care. Donations should be earmarked for Stevie in Blankenship’s name.

The address is DoveLewis, 1945 N.W. Pettygrove St., Portland, OR 97209. For more information about the hospital, call 503-228-7281.