Steven J. Long 1990 - 2022

Steven J. Long was born October 3, 1990, in La Grande, Oregon, to mother Kristan K. Long and Marvin L. Place. He moved around with his family a lot in his youth but spent most his time growing up in McMinnville, Oregon. In McMinnville, Steven worked for years at R&B Rubber and Meggit. Steven is survived by his daughter, Kaylynn Long, who he always described as the greatest gift of his life, along with his mother, Kristan Long, and his brothers, Brandon Dameron and Jason Long. Steven’s favorite place was Newport, Oregon, where he loved to fish, crab, and relax outside on the beach. Steven will be having a private family service but will be having an open celebration of life for family and friends for two hours at 1 p.m. October 2, 2022, at his mother's home.