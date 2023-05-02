Stephen Mark Peron 1958 - 2025

Stephen Mark Peron was born October 20, 1958, in Monterey Park, California, to parents William and Jo Ann Peron. Later in life, he moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he passed away on April 17, 2025. Steve was 66 years old.

In life, Steve was a hard-working man starting in the restaurant business cooking. Steve had a love for cooking and was a fantastic cook. Later in life, Steve learned many construction trades that allowed him to be able to fix anything. Steve was also a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, and he would tell you about it, “Yeah, Buddy!" Steve liked his classic cars and trucks, and loved to go fishing and just being around water!

Knowing Steve is knowing he would always be there for you, no matter what, and when leaving or hanging up the phone, it was always with a, “Love you, Guys!"

Steve was a loving son; brother to Bill, Donna, Shirley, and Rick; father to Stefanie (husband Flor), Rhonda (husband Michael), Nicole (son Nikolai), and Jeremy (wife Jerilyn); husband to late wife, Lynn Peron; and had 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Rick; sister, Donna; wife, Lynn; and his daughter, Nicole Lynn.

Steve's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.