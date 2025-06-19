State assistance offered for new heat pumps

ODOE will have two rounds of funding, each supporting up to 6,000 incentives – 1,000 for owner-occupied homes, 3,000 for rental homes and 2,000 for new housing construction.

Incentives are issued to approved program contractors, who then pass on the savings to the customer. Anyone interested in installing energy efficient heat pumps should contact an approved program contractor, who will be able to access incentives on behalf of the customer, ODOE said in a press release.

Approved local program contractors are: McMinnville – Dr. HVAC and Advanced Mechanical; Yamhill – Project Solutions Heating & Cooling; Newberg – Huskey Heating & Cooling, Renhard Heating and Cooling, Air Benders Heating and Cooling and Four Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning.

ODOE said contractors interested in participating in the program can register at the agency’s website, www.oregon.gov/energy.

“Oregon Department of Energy programs have helped hundreds of Oregonians access potentially life-saving heating and cooling at home,” said ODOE Director Janine Benner. “We’re grateful we can offer this new program to support even more heat pump installations in homes across the state.”