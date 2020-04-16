Starrett seeks board support to press governor on reopening

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bernell
Starrett says "she doesn’t believe state epidemiologists". Of course her being an elected official she would certainly know more than anyone else, especially those trained experts in the field. If her mini-me gets elected we are in big, big trouble. I'm so tired of her Salem bashing. She adds no value for the citizens of this county, none.
tagup
Any proposal to reopen the economy should be based on facts...Facts about the virus in the general population will only be found through testing.....How about we “urge” those state Republicans and the Governor to get some testing protocols in place. Is that to much to ask?
Lulu
What kind of "work" does Starrett yearn to return to? Bossing everyone around who unfortunately must live in her fiefdom? She continues as a clownish jabbering embarrassment.
Motherof3
I have spent the past weeks investigating our PCR testing, our antibody testing and our numbers. Yamhill County deaths have all been from one facility and this was not disclosed until last Saturday. Based on those findings, we've learned that 36% of all positive cases have been in congregate care settings and 100 % of all deaths as well in our county. This shows that our at-risk community are in nursing homes or LTC facilities. It also shows that they are all over 80 years of age. We need to be making decisions that are based on our county statistics while also maintaining physical distancing. News Register can do a better job at being more fair in their reporting and stop being slanted against Commissioner Starrett, which Ms. Montesano appears to not like.
tagup
Motherof3-
I question the validity of your conclusions (or any conclusions) not because they are incorrect but because they are based on a very small sample size ....leadership making recommendations using one’s intuition, that are not shared by trained professionals in the health care field, is a very dangerous path....
Marth
Starrett should be supporting her H&HS department head and paying attention to county issues instead of constantly trying to demand that the state do such and such. We have plenty of issues that need attention here at the county, she doesn't need to be badgering the state about what a crummy job they're doing. She is supposed to be a COUNTY commissioner.