By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Staff hears defense of fired employee

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

In this day of the COVID-19 pandemic, if one gets caught with their hand in the cookie jar... putting it back is not only not enough, but is the wrong thing to do and they should of never put their hand in there in the first place.

Jill Olson should be happy that so far no one has pressed criminal charges against her for her pro-union actions at the expense of the County.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable