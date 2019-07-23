Stabbing reported in north McMinnville

McMinnville police continue to search for a suspect who ran from the scene of a stabbing near Staples about 3:10 p.m.

The suspect is a male in his 30s who is reportedly wearing shorts. Witnesses said he ran south on McDaniel Lane toward Patton Middle School and McMinnville High School from the scene near Highway 99W. A woman was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital.