St. James to mark 150 years

St. James Catholic Church will mark its 150th anniversary with a party on Saturday, July 25.

The parish was formed in 1876, the same year that McMinnville became a city. For many years, it was based in a large church at Second and Kirby streets, with a separate building where nuns lived as well as a school.

The current church was constructed more than three decades ago near the original one, which was razed. The nunnery also is gone, but St. James Catholic School remains with classes for preschoolers and elementary students.

The anniversary party will be from noon to 3 p.m. with food, games and prizes. Attendees should bring their own chairs and shade coverings.

At 5 p.m., Archbishop Alexander Samples of the Archdiocese of Portland will lead a mass in the church.

For more information, call 503-472-5232.