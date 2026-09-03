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Sports Memory Lane: Sept. 4, 2026

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 Years Ago

• The inaugural Brennon Mossholder era of Yamhill Carlton’s football program began explosively last Friday. His team downed the visiting Tillamook Cheesemakers 17-14. The Tigers’ kicker, Cameron Waller, nailed a 27-yard field goal as time expired, giving the home side a 1-0 start to the season.

YC’s two-sport athlete was given quite an introduction to the gridiron. In his first competitive game, he handled the placekicking, punting and kickoff duties. But Mossholder asked more from his kicker than expected, as the senior recovered his own onside kick early in the game. Waller also converted a fake punt with a ten-yard run in the first quarter.

• Odin Thorson was one of the key players in Mac football’s effort Friday when the team pounded out a 55-28 victory over Wilson High School of the Portland Interscholastic League.

Though his stats were not gaudy, they were solid and a reflection of the McMinnville offense that has an abundance of weapons.

He had two big plays in the game. One was a 25-yard gallop in the first half on a fly sweep he credits great down-field blocking for his success. He also had a reception that went for 31 yards when he caught a pass from Wyatt Smith over the middle and was able to shake off the defender and ramble deep into Wilson territory, as the Grizzlies later scored.

25 Years Ago

• No player on the YC varsity volleyball team has played for the same coach for more than one season. So, it likely came as no surprise to those who’ll suit up for the Tigers this season that they’ll do so under the tutelage of their third coach in as many years.

That’s just the standard YC season.

Except this year, says coach Julie McGraw, that standard is changing.

“Basically, I’m here until I’m in a wheelchair,” McGraw said. “That could be 10, 20 years. Who knows? I love the game of volleyball, and I love coaching.”

And, McGraw said, she’s got a little more incentive to stick around — an incentive which runs thicker than anything. Her daughter, Jessie, will play for YC this season.

Coach McGraw said she has no intention of sitting in the stands to watch the play of her daughter, a freshman.

• Linfield men’s soccer, who entered the season ranked No. 3 in the nation, won the first FILA Classic Invitational on Monday after defeating host University of California at Santa Cruz 2-1.

Chris McDonald converted a penalty kick in the 91st minute after Santa Cruz had tied the game moments earlier.

The Wildcats scored eight goals and gave up three in the tournament to earn the title. Linfield beat Cal State-Hayward 6-2 on Saturday.

50 Years Ago

• Mac Swim Club travelled to the Dallas A-AA Invitational Swim Meet and took second place among the seven teams entered. Sweet Home placed first.

Stewart Miller earned two AAA certificates in the eight-and-under boys division. First places were won by the eight-and-under boys 100-yard medley relay, in 1:36.4, and the 100-yard freestyle relay, 2:12.3. Relay members are Stewart Miller, Eric Abbot, Brian Hofrichter and Jeff Bryant.

The 9- to 10-year-old girls 200-yard freestyle relay team won their event in 2:31.9. Members are Sherry Paola, Michelle Laughlin, Paula Jahnke and Jan Shirley. Sherry Paola also won the 50-yard freestyle in 35.0, and Michelle Laughlin was first in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 43.4.