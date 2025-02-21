February 21, 2025 Tweet

Sports Memory Lane: Feb. 21, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

- Last time McMinnville tangled with the West Salem Titans, the Grizzlies came home with a 16-point win. Tuesday night’s Class 6A Greater Valley Conference flipped the formula. The Titans handed their hosts a 56-42 loss at The Furnace on Tuesday. The loss, McMinnville’s second in a row, plopped them into a tie for third. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies are locked into a spot in the OSAA 6A State Championship bracket.

- What can McMinnville’s Molli Hartzell accomplish in the pool?

Whatever she puts her mind to.

Hartzell’s workload for the Class 6A Greater Valley Conference Championships at McMinnville Aquatic Center, was heavy – two individual races and two relay legs. Hartzell turned in the best performances of her high school career in response to the GVC competition. She set lifetime bests in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

25 years ago

- Mandy Martin isn’t the most outspoken member of the Amity Warriors girls basketball team. Not by any means. But the quiet, soft-spoken senior is quickly becoming a force to be r3eckoned with on the court. She has Warrior fans talking about a return trip to the state tournament.

Martin, a 5-7 guard, isn’t physically imposing. But then, neither are any of the other Warriors, none of whom top 5-11. The key to success is defense and Martin has played a key role in that. Martin was a seldom-used role player on last year’s state tournament team, which finished fourth. This year is his averaging six points and six rebounds a game. But her most compelling statistic is her team-leading 60 forced turnovers.

50 years ago

- Six members of the McMinnville Swim Club won first place in last weekend’s Oregon Amateur Athletic Union Championships for swimmers 12 years and younger, at Willamalane Pool in Springfield. Jason Hafner led the club with three victories. He won the 50-yard backstroke for 11-12 year-olds. Members of Mac’s first place 200-yard freestyle relay team included Hafner, Chris Winkler, Ed Rissberger and Ken Brown.

- Jan and Mike Murray won $100 in the Valentines Sweetheart bowling tournament this past weekend in McMinnville. Their combined score of 1,244 beat Sandra Hoff and Roger Rahmig scored 1,240. That pair received $25. Third place went to Irene Freuler and Will Shank, who scored 1,275 and received $15.

- Skiers boarded a chartered bus for the Mt. Hood slopes Thursday. The trips arose from a common work of a few citizens, Kay Poe leads the Alpine group and Kathy McBee leads the Nordic. The unusual fact about the cross-country group is that many are grandparents, all of them are over 40, and some had neer been on skis before the trips started in January.