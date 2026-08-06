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Sports Memory Lane: August 7, 2026

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 Years Ago

n Amity Track Club’s Lindsay McShane, and she gave a strong showing at USA Track and Field national championships, collecting second (hammer throw), fourth (discus) and fifth (shot put) place finishes in the women’s 17-18 division. Her throw of 156-08 on the final attempt in the hammer throw narrowly edged out the third-place finisher by 11 inches. In the discus, her second throw of 137-11 was just two inches short of the next competitor. McShane came within nine inches of a third-place medal in the shot put after she posted a throw of 41-10 3/4.

n It wasn’t total domination – but if we are being honest, it was the bulls’ night – as only two cowboys were able to go the distance against what winner Chase Dougherty called some of the best bulls in the Northwest. Daugherty’s ride happened late in the program Wednesday evening at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, where he rode an “old friend,” Cloud Nine. He scored 80 points for his eight seconds of work and took home a paycheck of $3066.

“I have been on that bull before – when he was a calf. He threw me then – I was only eight years old – so I had to get a little revenge,” Dougherty said.

Second place went to Weston Fowler of Dallas, Oregon who appeared to be the winner until Daugherty’s ride near the end of the event. Fowler rode a bull named Poker Face and scored 77 points for his ride, earning $2044.

25 Years Ago

n The McMinnville Youth Soccer Association Rapids, an under-13 boys soccer team, took first place in the Corvallis Invitational.

The Rapids were led by Victor Torres with five goals in the tourney. Josh Tallent led the Mac defense, coming up big in a 4-0 win for the championship.

n Ross Bernards won the Oregon Golf Association Central Oregon Junior Golf Tournament for the Boys’ division, ages 14-15.

Bernards, an incoming freshman year at Mac High, shot a 144, three strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. He shot a 65 on Monday at the par 63 mid-iron course at Eagle Ridge in Redmond, giving him a three-stroke lead after the first day. The lead stayed the same after a 79 on Tuesday at Juniper Golf Club in Bend.

Bernards tied for fifth at the Michelbook Junior tournament July 6 with a 77. It was the first OGA event that he had broken 80.

50 Years Ago

n Kanto Gakuin University’s baseball team returns to Japan this week with many happy memories of Oregon and a 2-1 record for its first road trip to the United States.

Twenty-five members of the baseball team from Yokohama University, six professors and a photographer were here July 26 - Aug. 2 as the first step in Linfield’s new exchange program with KGU.

The guests enjoyed “every minute of our stay,” according to the group leader, Professor Naoyuki Yagyu.

Yagyu said Coach Fusao Kudou was pleased with the games against the three semi-pro teams. He said American and Japanese semi-pro teams are of comparable caliber.

n McMinnville Swim Club placed fifth in the Ninth Annual Bend Rotary Invitational Swim Meet on July 24-25. The club racked up 291 points.

Team of Hilary Hafner, Sandy Sauter, Karen Rasmussen and Lisa Hinrichs took first place in the 15-18-year-old girls 160 freestyle relay and second in the 160 medley relay.

With a time of 1:33.1, Chris Winkler, Gary Squires, Randy Just and Charley Laughlin took first in the 11-12-year-old boys’ 160-yard freestyle relay.