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Sports Memory Lane: August 14, 2026

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 Years Ago

• McMinnville High School’s Brian Barnes has accepted a scholarship offer to compete as a wrestler in the Big 12 Conference as a member of the University of Northern Colorado (UNC).

Barnes, a three-time state champion in the heavyweight division, will go for a four-peat this year. No matter the result of his final year of wrestling, he will leave a lasting legacy. But for now, he will enjoy his time at Mac High, knowing that his efforts landed him a Division I scholarship.

• Lyndy Davis came to the starting line at Stoller Farms for the Wine Country half marathon ready to go after the course record she set last year in winning the event.

But she ran into a very warm and humid morning in wine country and a fleet-footed Tara Welling, the 2016 USA Track and Field (USATF) half marathon national champion. Welling demolished the course record by more than three minutes, finishing in 1:15:41.

Two other women runners, Allison Morgan and Sarah Pease, also finished ahead of Davis, but their race to the finish line in Carlton was close. Morgan finished in 1:18:35; Pease was seven seconds off that mark and then Davis with a time of 1:15:53.

25 Years Ago

• Four players who graduated from local schools helped the West in a come-from-behind 24-16 win in the Shrine All-Star Football game Saturday in Baker City.

It ended an eight-year win streak by the East. For three former Amity High players, who have won three consecutive 2A state championships, it was more of the same on the West squad.

Amity’s Justin Hubbard was good for 131 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He scored the go-ahead 24-yard TD with 4:43 left. He also scored on a 10-yard run in the first half. Hubbard will play football at Linfield College in the fall.

Amity’s Andrew Hawley and Will Walker started as linebackers.

Dayton High’s Curtis Wilson gained 98 yards rushing.

• The Yamhill Carlton Tigers reached the American Legion A state tournament final four by besting Canby 20-7 Saturday.

The Tigers built a 4-0 lead by the second inning. They would never lose the advantage and extended the lead to 7-0 before Canby scored its first run in the fourth.

After losing its tourney opener Thursday, the Tigers won back-to-back elimination games before being knocked out Sunday by eventual champion Ashland.

Ryan Fitzgerald pitched a complete game two-hitter Friday, eliminating host David Douglas from the tournament.

YC ended the eight-team tournament 2-2 and the season 31-4.

50 Years Ago

• Bayou Golf and Country Club will celebrate the opening of its new Par 3 Golf Course with a tournament Aug. 28 and 29.

The Bayou Open will be a 54-hole event for men, played over both the regulation and new Par three courses. Twenty-seven holes will be played each day; 18 regulation and nine par three.

• Three teams earned city league softball crowns Wednesday night: Pay Less in AA League, First Federal in A League and Kirby Vacuum in the women’s league.

Pay Less and People’s Records, who finished one-two in the first half of the season, placed the same in the finals. Pay Less came out with only a one-point advantage in the championship game, tipping People’s 6-5.