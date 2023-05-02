Sports memory lane 060625

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n For the second time in three years, the Dayton Pirates softball club will play for a state championship. The Pirates overcame their first deficit of the playoffs in the Class 3A semifinal against Pleasant Hill to take a 7-3 win over the Billies and book a rematch of their 2013 title game against the Rainier Columbians, who won their semifinal against Scio Tuesday.

“Hopefully it works out like it did in basketball,” Dayton centerfielder Teddi Hop said, referring to the Pirates’ 3A girls basketball state championship this winter.

“We needed a challenge,” Dayton head coach Rob Umbenhower said. “We needed to be pushed a little bit.” The Billies did just that.

n Yamhill-Carlton senior Zach Rhodes was named Pitcher of the Year in the Class 4A Oregon West Conference, one of four Y-C baseball players to receive postseason awards from the conference coaches. Tiger junior Tyler Myrick earned second-team honors as an outfielder. Honorable mention went to junior catcher Quinton Benson and junior pitcher Branden Bernards.

n Yamhill-Carlton senior Emily Drevdahl was named Pitcher of the Year and Y-C softball coach John Kuehnel was named Coach of the Year as the Tigers racked up postseason honors from the Class 4A Oregon West Conference.

25 years ago

n Y-C Tigers 13-U Majors Babe Ruth baseball team began the season with a 5-1 record. The Tigers’ latest victory was an 11-6 triumph over Davison Auto Parts of McMinnville. Matt Shutts, Cody Wilson and Kyle Bower combined on a three-hitter. Logan Malloy led a 12-hit Y-C attack with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, including a double. Michael Samerdyke added a double, with a run and an RBI.

n McMinnville’s 13-under girls basketball team is still seeking a name, but has no problem with its identity. The group of 11 Yamhill County players qualified for the Youth Basketball Organization of America National Tournament in Polk County, Fla, by winning the Oregon championship on May 1.

The McMinnville team, considering names like the Grizzlies, Magic, Power and even Hoosiers, is made up of eight Mac players, two from Dayton and one from Yamhill.

n Willamina sophomore Bethany Dobie was named first-team All-State in Class 2A/1A softball. She was the only sophomore on the first team. She hit .506 for the Bulldogs, with 32 runs, 39 hits and 33 runs batted in.

50 years ago

n Junior high age basketball players from Bethel Baptist Church in McMinnville are U.S. Western Division champions, and may have the opportunity to travel to New Hork for national competition. Tournament action started in April at Sprague High School in Salem sponsored by Word of Life, a non-denominational church organization. Bethel was 5-1 for a first-place finish.

n Track athletes from McMinnville High School received outstanding senior awards this week. Julie Stanphil was named outstanding senior girl She ran the 220, 440 relay, and long jumped for the Bears this season. Joe Cox and Paul Estrada, both members of the McMinnville distance corps, were named as outstanding senior boys.

n All those planning to participate in the Mini-Motorcross and English motorcycle events at this year’s Yamhill County Fair should register by June 10. “Nothing Nasty” 4-H leader Michael Morris says his club will sponsor the event. All motorcycle riders will have to wear a helmet during the events, and their bike must be equipped with a working muffler.