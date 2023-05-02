Sports Memory Lane 052325

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n For the first time in more than 30 years, the Amity girls are track and field district champions. Amity took 150.5 points to beat second place Westside Christian in the Class 3A West Valley League meet at Dayton High School. Amity was tops among local teams on the boys side with 92 points.

“It was nice to be able to finally get the depth to get the league title,” Amity head coach Joel Magill said. “The first day we had all three high jumpers PR we had a couple of throwers score higher. Our three 3,000 girls finished fourth, fifth and sixth.”

Dayton was third with 73 points. Of Amity’s 40.5-point margin of victory, 30 came from Lindsay McShane. The junior thrower won all of her events (shot put, 40 feet, 4.5 inches; discus 140-02; javelin, 138-8) and goes into the state meet holding the best mark in the state in 3A this year in discus and shot put.

n Thursday’s rain-delayed softball game was more than just a rivalry game for the Sheridan Spartans and the Willamina Bulldogs. It was essentially a playoff game. With both teams tied for fifth place in the league standings coming in, the winner would get a ticket to the Class 3A West Valley league playoffs and a date with the Amity Warriors to try and secure a long-shot state tournament spot.

Sheridan took a four-run lead in the opening innings before Willamina could respond. Pitcher Andea Scott allowed just one base runner in the first two frames.

25 years ago

n Cagney Ringnalda won her 16th game of the season Monday with a five-hit shutout and Dayton clinched at least a tie for the West Valley League title with a 4-0 victory over Amity.

Amity’s Jennifer Pendergraft, making only her second start of the season for Amity, allowed just four hits, but a pair of errors cost her the ball game. Pendergraft struck out four and walked one. The Pirates picked up three runs in the second inning. Lacee Braun and Kiley Bales hit a pair of singles before Lindsey Potter plated Braun by driving a 3-2 pitch to right field. After Potter stole second she and Bales came home on a fielding error.

n Dayton baseball recorded a triple play in a 9-8 loss to Delphian. In the fifth, the Dragons had runners on first and second with nobody out. Ty Crandall hit a line drive toward center but the second baseman made the grab then tossed to short to tag out Alex Ritchie, then on to first to nail Josh Shields for the area’s first triple play of the season.

50 years ago

n McMinnville’s track and field Grizzlies lost their Coast Valley League Interdivisional dual meets with Molalla Wednesday afternoon. The boys lost 77-68, but were down just four points after Paul Estrada had won the two-mile for McMinnville. Joyce Harmon highlighted individual McMinnville performances for the day as she won three events. The versatile Grizzly athlete won the high jump at 508m, outdistanced all competitors in the long jump at 14-9, and she won the 110 yard low hurdles in 18 seconds. Teammate Lori Coffman was the only other winner for the girls, with a victory in the mile at 6:48.8.

Byron Tolliver won the shot put with a 48-3.5 throw and teammate Craig Henderson placed third with a 42-11.5 toss. Terry Otis flew to a season’s high in the pole vault and won the event at 11-3. Marc Kofford won the high jump for the Bears at 5-10 and Rick Dudley took second with a 5-8 leap. Kofford also won the 330 intermediate hurdles in 43.75. The Bears took one-two in the mile with Joe Cox winning at 4:38.9 and Paul Estrada finishing second. Estrada also won the two-mile in 19:49. Mike Schaffer won the 880 in 2:08.