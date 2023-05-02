Sports Memory Lane 051625

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n A pair of aces took to the mound at the McMinnville baseball field at Patton Middle School, but the Mac baseball team backed up its ace with stronger cards. Wednesday’s Class 6A Greater Valley Conference battle had all the makings of a pitchers’ duel between the Grizzlies’ David Brosius and McNary’s Mickey Walker. Brosius and Kade Mechals did their part, scattering three hits over seven innings pitched and not allowing a Celtics runner to advance past second base in the 4-0 win. Kyle Casey’s two-run single in the second inning was part of a seven-hit night for the Grizzlies.

In the first season of the Class 6A Greater Valley Conference, McMinnville emerged as its first champion — with one day to spare.

n On May 15, Willamina’s Riley Boardman erased Aaron Booth’s 1977 boys discus school record of 143 feet, six inches. Boardman had been chasing Booth’s record for nearly two years. He and several of his Willamina track and field teammates were competing at the Regis Twilight Invitational in Stayton. Boardman had broken 140 feet the week before in Amity.

25 years ago

n Craig Pack is having a good week. The McMinnville sophomore turned in a first-round 75 Monday at Langdon Farms Golf in Aurora to position himself well in the thick of the Class 4A state boys golf. On Thursday he turned 16 and Friday he earned his driver’s license.

n Amity, Dayton and Sheridan performed well in the West Valley League District 2 Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday. Amity will send six individuals and two relay teams to the 2A championships. Sheridan will send six individuals and one relay team, while the host Pirates qualified five individuals and two relay teams. Winning two events each were Amity’s Mary Martin in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles, Lindsey Shepherd in the discus and shot put, and Dayton’s Greg Ponder in both hurdles events.

50 years ago

n McMinnville High School’s baseball Bears defeated Sweet Home 11-0 in the first game of their best-of-three league championship series Wednesday. But the Bears traveled to the southern Willamette Valley town Thursday and lost the second game 1-0.

Chris Martin pitched a three-hitter and allowed three walks in the 11-0 win, andhe got ample help in the hitting and fielding department from his teammates. Five Grizzly hitters got two or more hits and the Bears sharp infield produced three double plays. Carey Winkler had three of the Bears’ 12 Wednesday hits with two singles and a double in three trips. Bill Krueger and Winkler had three RBIs apiece. Ross Rutschman, Greg Druse, Al Sektnan and Gregg Phillips all got two hits each.

In the loss, Sweet Home combined for a single and a double to score the winning run with one out.

n Yamhill County’s Yawama League high schools placed nine players on the league baseball all-star teams. They will play in an all-star game scheduled for May 20 in Newberg. From Yamhill Carlton two seniors were selected: Jess Harwood, pitcher, and John Kuehnl, outfield.

Willamina placed senior infielder Dennis Blackwell and Mat Matocha, senior outfielder, on the first team.

Roger Lorenzen, a senior from Dayton, was chosen first team outfielder. Second team placements were sophomore infielder Tony Courtney and Robert May, a senior outfielder.

Lynn Freshour from Dayton and Larry Barnett and Buz Tautfest from Yamhill-Carlton were named coaches.