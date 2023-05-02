Sports Memory Lane 040425

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n McMinnville senior Tanner Scanlon is the latest student-athlete to take his talents from Wortman Stadium to Maxwell Field.

Scanlon announced Monday his intention to enroll at Linfield College. He will play football and participate in track and field for the Wildcats. On the gridiron, Scanlon is the reigning News-Register Football Most Valuable Player, a two-way threat as a wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense. Scanlon (6 feet, 190 pounds) led the McMinnville football team in receiving yards with 659 on 44 receptions and rushing yards with 574 on 64 carries in his first season as a wide receiver. He scored 14 of the Grizzlies’ 32 to9uchdeowns in 2014.

n In his 15 years around McMinnville High School athletics, Ryan McIrvin has always been assistant in the Grizzlies football program and the boys’ basketball program while coaching Mac’s junior varsity team. On Wednesday, McIrvin was named head coach of the McMinnville football team. (Update: McIrvin currently serves as athletic director at MHS.)

“It will be an adjustment. I kind of like being the guy behind. But it’s not going to change who I am and what I do,” McIrvin said.

Before arriving at Mac High, McIrvin assisted the Corvallis High School football team for four seasons. He played football at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, winning the Oregon Class 4A championship with the Crimson Tide in 1994.

25 years ago

n If this is what West Valley League foes can expect from Willamina, they’re in for a long season. The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs pounded No. 7-ranked Amity 10-0 in softball action Monday in Willamina. The game was supposed to be a pitcher’s duel between two of the League’s premier flame-throwers, Amity senior Lisa Nelson and Willamina senior Vanessa Holm. However, the Bulldogs pounded the all hard. They needed just over an hour to 10-run the Warriors in five innings.

n The McMinnville girls finished in sixth in a Pac-8 meet Monday at Michelbook Country Club. Junior Lynden Bryson turned in the best score for the Grizzlies, carding a 42 on the back nine to finish with a 91.

Mac freshman Ossie Bladine carded identical rounds of 39 for a 78 on the par-72 course at Willamette Valley Country Club as the Grizzlies traveled to Canby.

50 years ago

n Dayton’s Pirates won their first baseball game of the season Thursday, and if Coach Lynn Freshour’s team meets his expectations the Pirates probably will win quite a few more games this season. Dayton won a 10-9 decision over visiting Gaston in a game that saw 22 errors committed.

“I’ve got good talent this spring but it will take a while for it to develop,” Freshour said. Freshour will have the likes of Roger Lorenzen and Tim Freeborn, members of this winter’s 27-1 Pirate basketball team, and Randy Metzger, who led Yawama League in hitting last spring.

Chuck Mikkelborg, a junior outfielder, will also be back. Freshour called Mikkelborg “a good power hitter. Players include Wayne Spencer, Tony Courtney at third, Bobby Richardson at first, Sheridan Hop at catcher and Jessie Galaviz in the outfield.

n McMinnville’s boys tennis team won its opening match over Tigard, 3-2. Russ Brandon won in singles, while Bill Gould lost his match. Jeff Brenden and Lynn Bailey won their doubles match, while Mike Mabee and John Martin lost.