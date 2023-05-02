Sports Memory Lane 021425

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n Third time’s the charm, indeed. Tigers junior Tanner Myrick caught the final inbounds pass of the night and drove into a crowd at midcourt. Myrick, who would score all nine of his points against the Cubs on three-pointers in the second half at Barnett Court, put up a prayer before the clock hit zero. Off the backboard, through the hoop. Swish. Yamhill-Carlton 59, Newport 58. Tigers’ Job Weider had earlier hit a three-pointer to win but it was disallowed as the shot clock had not started. Before that, Zach Rhodes appeared to be the hero, making a layup with 5.6 seconds left to give the Tigers the lead, gut he was whistled for an offensive foul.

“That was amazing. Not everybody gets to experience that,” Myrick said. Rhodes led the Tigers with 22 points, and Javi Renteria poured in 14.

Many in attendance thought back to a game on Dec. 15, 2014, also at Barnett Court, when the Tigers trailed Junction City by three points when junior Michael Mitchell nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at – no kidding – 59 in regulation. Y-C went on to win, 76-75, in double overtime.

n Four wrestlers earned pins, all eight seniors won their matches, and the Mac High wrestlers defeated Special District 5 foe South Salem, 58-8 at home. Junior Bobby Crowston, 145 pounds, pinned his opponent in 18 seconds.

25 years ago

n Seniors Daniel and David Duran are mirror images. The Yamhill-Carlton basketball players look alike, shoot alike and defend alike. That’s why Daniel highlighted his hair – even the coaches couldn’t tell them apart in a photograph. Both are 5-10 shooting guards. On a Tiger team that features as many as seven legitimate starters, David was asked to come off the bench in a reserve role and played the part to perfection. He routinely comes off the bench to spell Daniel, leaving opponents seeing double. The Durans resist saying who is the better player. When asked who wins in their long history of one-on-one games, they simply replied, “It’s a toss-up.”

In the battle of two West Valley League teams on hot streaks, Amity proved hotter with a 51-40 victory over the 10th-ranked Spartans in Sheridan. The Warriors got to work quickly, taking an early eight-point lead.

n Yamhill-Carlton’s girls basketball squad won their tenth straight game Monday night at Y-C, defeating Willamina 65-38. Debbie Ward’s 18 points led the winning Tigers, but Willamina’s Kim Godsey led all scorers with 18. Jani and Jacky Prerty followed in double figures for Y-C with 15 and 10 points each.

50 years ago

n Members of McMinnville’s boxing Club traveled to Kelso, Washington, where they won two tournament trophies. Club member Wes Ready from Yamhill won his match against a Kelso opponent who had boxed in 16 previous matches. Wes’s cousin, seven-year-old Dave Ready, also boxed an exhibition match. He received a trophy for that. Jamie Segura was leading in his match but was disqualified just before the end because his hair fell out of his helmet.

n Sir Loin’s defeated Carlton Packing, 91-80, and Scrooge’s beat Max’s, 57-46. They now advance to the championship game scheduled at McMinnville Junior High School boys’ gym. Dave Ristig scored 28 points in the winning effort. Bob Hiatt scored 22 to lead Scrooge’s.