Sports briefs: Damian Lillard partners with Toyota to assist Mac business owners

Submitted photo## Damian Lillard poses outside his new McMinnville Toyota dealership.

Trail Blazers’ star point guard helping out locals

As another strict statewide regulation arrives aimed at combating rising cases of COVID-19, Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard partnered with his McMinnville-based Toyota dealership to assist struggling businesses.

Damian Lillard Toyota has coordinated an effort with Mac organizations during the recent restrictions.

The dealership is inviting every restaurant in the city to drop by and sell $100 gift cards during the 14-day “freeze.”

The company will then take the cards from all establishments and donate them to a local nonprofit.

The nonprofits are then able to distribute the cards to families in need during the holiday season.

Damian Lillard Toyota asks citizens to “share this far and wide and let’s challenge other companies to support these struggling businesses that are always there to serve us, and help the communities who support us.”

Boater registration arriving via mail, e-mail

The Oregon State Marine Board mailed boat registration renewals to boaters who have an e-mail on file for boats with registration expiring 12/31/2020 on November 1. Boaters without an e-mail on file will receive a mailed Boat Registration Renewal Notice the week of November 9. Each renewal notice is unique to the owner and their boat.

Renewing digitally using the Marine Board’s Boat Oregon online store remains the quickest option. After completing the transaction, boat owners can print a temporary permit and go boating immediately.

Registrations are printed the next business day for mailing. Using the Boat Oregon Store is cost-efficient, saving postage and administrative costs, allowing the agency to leverage registration dollars for boating facility improvement projects and on-water marine law enforcement services.

Another renewal option is U.S. Mail. Boaters who do not have an e-mail address on file will be mailed a registration renewal. Simply return payment and remittance coupon in the return envelope to the Marine Board. Boater owners who receive an e-mailed registration renewal can also print the e-mail and mail it along with a check or money order.

Any watercraft with a motor or sailboats 12 feet or longer are required to title and register with the Marine Board. Registration fees vary based on boat length. The average boat length in Oregon is 16 feet, so the cost of a two-year registration is $100.20.

Inform the Marine Board if you’ve sold your boat so staff can update the boat record. Reporting a sale is easy online.

The last owner on record will be contacted if a boat is deemed abandoned or derelict and may be held liable for the removal, storage, dismantling, and disposal costs. Failure to report a transfer is a Class D violation ($115 fine). It’s also state law that any new owner of a boat, boathouse, or floating home with valid identifying numbers apply for a boat title and registration within 30 days.

Linfield seeks student employees for early 2021

Linfield University is offering a variety of work study opportunities through the athletic department, starting in early 2021. Students who are open to work-study hours in the New Year are encouraged to apply.

The Linfield Sports Information office is seeking student workers to fill a variety of game-day work-study positions during the delayed start to 2020-21 athletic seasons.

The available Cat Crew positions are:

-Basketball Statistician

-Video Webcast Director for Volleyball and Basketball

-Softball Webcast Play-by-Play Announcer

-Baseball Webcast Play-by-Play Announcer

-Lacrosse Webcast Play-by-Play Announcer

-Soccer Webcast Play-by-Play Announcer

-Scoreboard Operator for Volleyball, Basketball and Baseball

-Video Camera Operator for Soccer and Lacrosse

-Volleyball Statistician

-Football Instant Replay Operator

-Volleyball Ball Shagger

Team competition schedules are still being determined. Finalizations are expected by January 1.

To apply to serve on the Cat Crew, submit an online application.

For further information, contact Kelly Bird, Linfield sports information director, at kbird@linfield.edu .