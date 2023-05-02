Sports Briefs 082525

Yamhill Carlton School District is opening the start of the fall sports season with various camps and learning opportunities for kids and adults alike, along with open registration for seventh- and eighth-grade football and volleyball.

A physical is required to compete in intermediate school sports, as well as a $125 sports fee paid in full. Registration can be completed online through Arbiter Sports. The website to do so is im.ycsd.k12.or.us/athletics.

Intermediate school fall sports practices begin on Sept. 2, and the registration deadline closes on Sept. 5.

Third- through sixth-grade volleyball registration is also ongoing for girls and boys.

Players participating in volleyball will be placed on teams based on their grade level and all formal competitions will be held against local school districts. Matches run from mid-to-late September to the end of October, and include a mid-season round robin tournament for which more information will be given after registration.

Practices are during the week, with days and times to be determined by coaches at YCES or YCIS.

There is a $100 registration fee or a $75 Community Cares option, which offers a lower rate in exchange for a volunteer commitment. By selecting the Community Cares option, signees agree to volunteer at least four times during the season. Volunteer roles include team support, field setup, concessions, and more opportunities that will be shared after registration.

YCTC is always seeking volunteer coaches and will offer a 50% discount for head coaches with children participating in the league. Any coaching or volunteer interest can be included on the registration form, which can be found at yctogethercares.com/volleyball.

The deadline to register for YCTC volleyball is Friday, Aug. 29.

On Aug. 18, YC High School volleyball will host a coaches’ clinic at the high school dome from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is open to new and veteran coaches who would like to take the morning to learn, share and network with fellow coaches. Potential volunteer coaches are encouraged to attend.

The high school volleyball program will follow up the coaches’ clinic with a fundraising camp from Tuesday, Aug. 19, to Friday, Aug. 22, for third through eighth-grade students.

Third- through fifth-grade camps will run on Aug. 19 and 20, while sixth- through eighth-grades will take place on Aug. 21 and 22. The camps are happening at Yamhill Carlton High School, 275 N. Maple St. Registration is free.

Camp shirts will be available at the event for $10.