Sports briefs

Valley Panthers finish regular season undefeated

PORTLAND – Bianca Weiser scored two tries leading the Valley Panthers Rugby Club to a 22-5 victory over Renegades last Saturday in the regular season finale. The Panthers’ win was their seventh consecutive and they’ll enter the state playoffs with the number-one seed among Rugby Oregon’s eight teams.

Also scoring tries for the Panthers were captain Alexus Flores Martinez and Aaliyah Resendez. Anika Strickland made one conversion kick.

Valley’s semifinal matchup is Saturday at 9 a.m. against the Chinook Lady Pack. Postseason matches are held in Portland’s Delta Park.

Linfield softball travels to Texas for Regional

Denied a chance to host an NCAA Division III Regional, the Linfield softball team (36-7) heads to Marshall, Texas this weekend for its initial postseason contests.

The Wildcats face host East Texas Baptist (37-9) at noon Thursday in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. First-day winners compete Friday at 10 a.m., while the losers square off at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

If Linfield advances, it will join 15 other teams at Super Regionals May 20-21.

Mac girls edge Forest Grove in league tennis

FOREST GROVE – The Grizzlies’ girls tennis team claimed a 5-3 road win over Forest Grove during last week’s Pacific Conference clash. McMinnville won three of four singles’ pairings, and added a pair of triumphs in doubles.

Hannah Hamblin and Liliana Larrea prevailed in number-three doubles, 6-3, 6-1, while Taylor Zalanka and Maria Martinez won their number-four doubles matchup, 6-1, 6-3.

Senior Lucy Angevine captured a victory at number-one singles, 6-2, 6-0. Dolan DeChatelet posted a win at number-two singles, 6-3, 7-6, and Emma Lane was victorious at number-three singles, 6-2, 6-0.

Mac finished its regular season Monday against the Century Jaguars; results were unavailable at press time.