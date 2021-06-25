Sports briefs

Stephenson earns Player of the Year, Seibel Coach of the Year for Tigers

Yamhill-Carlton snagged both the PacWest Conference Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards for the 2021 season, with sophomore power forward Hailee Stephenson claiming the former and head coach Nile Seibel earning the latter.

Stephenson routinely recorded double-doubles for the nine-win Tigers. Her versatility in the post helped Y-C dominate league opponents, resulting in the program’s second consecutive conference championship.

Since his hiring in 2016, Seibel has accumulated 61 wins in five seasons with the Tigers. The team is 20-1 in its past 21 matches against PacWest Conference competition.

Y-C earned five all-league selections in 2021, led by Stephenson and Olivia Southard’s first-team honors.

Junior wing Cheyanna Kelly and sophomore guard Alyse Hurley were second team selections, while junior guard Kati Slater was an honorable mention.

Amity’s Ellie McMullen and Cydney Stables were first teamers, Audrey Clark was a second team choice and Megan Scharf was an honorable mention.

For Dayton, Taylor Wilson was first team, while Brooke and Renika Oliveira were second teamers.

Y-C trap shooters heading to Nationals

The Yamhill-Carlton high school trap shooting team qualified eight members for Nationals in Mason, Michigan. The five-day event begins in July with over 1,800 shooters competing.

The Tigers’ program consists of Adelle Petraitis, Aaron Brunner, Bryce Kahler, Cecelia Petraitis, Chase Sitton, Gus Brunner, Jaeger Ward and Jesse Luttrell.

Five shooters will compete in the team event, while all eight will compete in individual events.

Head coach Melissa Craig asks for sponsors to help with the estimated cost of $9,500. Donations can be mailed directly to Yamhill-Carlton High School.

Please be sure to include on the check that it is for the YC Trap team. Donations are 100-percent tax deductible; the high school will send you an IRS approved receipt.

Sponsors donating $250.00 or more will receive a framed team picture.

For questions, call Coach Craig at 503-329-6014 or via email to MCraig@newberggunclub.org .

Mac boys basketball team puts on camp

The McMinnville boys basketball program will be hosting their annual Grizzly Basketball Camp, June 28 through July 1 at McMinnville High School. The camp is open to boys entering 4th -9th grade in the fall.

The cost to participate in the camp is $40.00.

The 4th -6th grade camp will run from 9:00-11:00AM each day and the 7th-9th grade camp will run from 11:30-1:30 each day.

Please contact McMinnville Boys Basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us to reserve your spot in camp.

See Ya Later’s Annual Golf Tourney

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and college scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities commence at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include a chance to participate in the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .

Tennis association opens youth training

Sensing a need and demand for youth tennis in Yamhill County, several volunteers have created the McMinnville Community Tennis Association (MCTA).

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.