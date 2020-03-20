Sports briefs

Oregon State Parks update

The Oregon State Parks system will continue adapting to the COVID-19 outbreak by limiting park services and events. These changes will occur as new guidance is released by the State of Oregon team and federal Centers for Disease Control, and could affect operating hours for parks, the facilities open within a park, and which services staff provide.

Rather than issue individual news releases for each change, we will maintain a running tally online at https://bit.ly/OPRD-covid and update this page as needed. Check this web page for latest notifications before visiting or requesting information from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

General advice for state park visitors:

-Getting outdoors is good for the body and mind. When you can, do it, whether it’s a state park or not.

-If you're ill, stay home.

-Cover sneezes and coughs with a tissue (then throw it away) or inside your elbow.

-Avoid touching your face.

-Wash regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It's up to you to practice good personal hygiene, and not every place at every park can be kept clean all the time.

-If place is so crowded you can't maintain a healthy social distance—at least six feet—find a different place.

Some parks will operate with reduced service to trash, restrooms, and other facilities like visitor centers.

Mac Parks and Rec closures

Given the recent events with COVID-19, the city of McMinnville wants to ensure its residents are aware of the actions being taken by the city.

Out of abundance of caution and in alignment with our partners, Parks and Recreation is taking the following precautionary actions:

-Senior Center (and all programs/rentals operated from that facility) is closed March 12th until April 13th at the earliest.

-The Community Center and the Aquatic Center (and all programs/rentals from that facility) are closed starting Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 28th, at the earliest.

-Any Parks and Recreation youth and adult sports programs at schools are cancelled until April 13 at the earliest.

-Youth soccer games and practices are cancelled from March 12 - March 29. We will reevaluate at that time.

-Kids on the Block (afterschool program) will NOT be in session from March 16-Mar 31.

-Information will be posted about refunds and memberships at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/parksrec

The city of McMinnville staff is constantly in contact with both local and state public health authorities and making adjustments to our practices as direction changes from these authorities. Please watch the city web site for the latest information on these changes at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov .