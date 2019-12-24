Sports briefs

Linfield hoops camp

Linfield College and Wildcat Men’s Basketball head coach Shanan Rosenberg prepare to host the Linfield Holiday Basketball Camp Friday and Saturday at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages second through eighth grades.

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40; cash or check. Pre-registration is advised.

The Linfield Holiday Basketball Camp’s mission statement is as follows –

“We aspire to provide the best camp experience possible for your child, leading to increased knowledge, athletic skill acquisition, enhanced self-esteem (confidence) and healthy social skills. Camps are directed and led by Linfield Head Coach Shanan Rosenberg (2017 Northwest Conference Coach of the Year) and members of the Linfield Basketball Program.”

For additional information, contact Coach Rosenberg at coachrose@linfield.edu .

Wildcat softball skills clinic

The Linfield College Softball Program is conducting two instructional All-Skills Fastpitch Clinics for girls ages 8-18 on January 25 and February 1.

All the clinic instruction will be provided by the coaches and players of the Linfield College Wildcats, one of the most consistently successful softball programs in the country.

The Linfield College softball program has compiled 13 Northwest Conference Championships, 15 trips to the NCAA Playoffs, 13 National Top-15 Finishes, and an overall record of 619-141-2 since 2004, including NCAA Division III National Championships in 2007 and 2011. The Wildcats have seen 32 players receive NFCA All-American recognition during that time while leading the entire nation in home runs in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

The 2019 team finished the year ranked in the top-10 nationally in slugging percentage, home runs, doubles and scoring.

Each clinic will stress the skills and fundamentals necessary to be successful at any level of competition. The skills covered will include hitting, bunting, base-running and fundamental defensive play for infielders and outfielders.

There will also be time for pitchers and catchers to learn from the Wildcat coaches and pitching staff.

For girls ages 13-18, both clinics will also feature a post-clinic talk about developing success skills on and off the softball field and a question and answer session where clinic attendees can ask Linfield coaches and players questions about college and the softball recruiting process.

The cost is $65 per camper for ages 13-18 or $45 for campers ages 8-12.

To enroll, download the registration form using the link: golinfieldwildcats.com/documents/2019/12/9//2020_All_Skills_Winter_Clinic.pdf.

For questions, email Linfield College Associate Head Coach Cheyenne Fletcher at cfletche@linfield.edu .