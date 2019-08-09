Sports briefs
Free sports physicals in Willamina
Willamina High School will be providing free sport physicals on August 15 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the high school.
Any current student who needs a sport physical for the up oming year should plan on attending with a parent, who will need to sign the physical form.
Dr. Lance Marr is donating his time to perform the physicals.
For more information, call athletic director Jerry Buczynski at 503-437-1621.
Soccer camp at Linfield
The Linfield Soccer Day Camp will run Aug. 12 to 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. each day.
The camp is for kids kindergarten to 8th grade seeking to enhance basic skills through drills and competitive games.
The cost is $75. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
For more information or to register online, go to linfieldsoccercamps.com.
