Sports briefs

Free sports physicals in Willamina

Willamina High School will be providing free sport physicals on August 15 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the high school.

Any current student who needs a sport physical for the up oming year should plan on attending with a parent, who will need to sign the physical form.

Dr. Lance Marr is donating his time to perform the physicals.

For more information, call athletic director Jerry Buczynski at 503-437-1621.

Soccer camp at Linfield

The Linfield Soccer Day Camp will run Aug. 12 to 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. each day.

The camp is for kids kindergarten to 8th grade seeking to enhance basic skills through drills and competitive games.

The cost is $75. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.

For more information or to register online, go to linfieldsoccercamps.com.