Sports briefs

‘Dogs’ football camp

New Willamina head coach Shane Hedrick is hosting his first Bulldog football camp July 22-26 at Bulldog Stadium. The event is open to student-athletes enrolled in grades 9-12 starting in the fall.

The camp is limited contact and goes 6-8:30 p.m. each night.

Cost is $20. Registration is July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the stadium.

Coach Rosenberg leads hoops camp

The Linfield Wildcat youth basketball camp, in its fifth year, is set for August 5-9 at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. The event led by Linfield men’s basketball coach Shanan Rosenberg aims to create a welcome experience for kids entering the second-eighth grades.

Goals for the camp include increasing basketball knowledge, acquiring athletic skills, enhancing self-esteem, and encouraging healthy social skills.

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., drop-off and pick-up are 30 minutes before and after. Lunch is provided.

Cost is $250. Financial assistance and sibling discounts are available.

Contact Coach Rosenberg at 503-883-2529 or coachrose@linfield.edu .

SNACK summer programs set

The McMinnville SNACK Program plans both soccer and food education activities this summer.

SNACK will set up at the McMinnville Farmers Markey June 20 through August 29 from 12-6 p.m. Children are encouraged to play active games and learn about the origins of their local food. Sprouts Kids Club also partners with SNACK to host additional activities from 3-5 p.m.

From June 17 through August 19 at 5:30-7 p.m., SNACK invites kids to play soccer at Joe Dancer Park. Children ages six to 18 are welcome to join the free activity.

No registration is required for either event.

For more information, contact Shelby Sweet at 503-434-8278.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players who are interested in continuing their playing careers in college to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August. Prospects will be evaluated by coaches in a variety of position-specific drills and tests.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers. Cash or personal checks are accepted.

The camp also includes a recruiting talk and campus visit with new Linfield head baseball coach Dan Spencer.

Day One schedule includes 60-yard dash, batting practice, outfield throws, infield throws and catchers throwing to bases.

Day Two includes pitchers throwing to live batters in a game setting.

For information, contact coach Brian Valentine at bvalentine@linfield.edu .