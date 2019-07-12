Sports briefs

See Ya Later holds soccer camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is holding their 8th annual two-day soccer camp, taking place Friday and Saturday July 19 and 20 at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville for kids going into grades first through sixth in the fall. First and second grade, 9 a.m. to noon, and third through sixth grade 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only 125 spots are available.

The Camp is sponsored by COUNTRY Financial and will include valuable fundamental and skill development, along with motivational talks and many hours of encouraging kids in a positive, safe and fun atmosphere.

With help from the Changing Lives Through Sport Adidas Award, campers will receive an Adidas jersey.

Registration is required at www.SeeYaLater.org . Fee for camp is $30. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players who are interested in continuing their playing careers in college to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August. Prospects will be evaluated by coaches in a variety of drills and tests.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers. Cash or personal checks are accepted.

The camp also includes a recruiting talk and campus visit with new Linfield head baseball coach Dan Spencer.

Day One schedule includes 60-yard dash, batting practice, outfield throws, infield throws and catchers throwing to bases.

Day Two includes pitchers throwing to live batters in a game setting.

For information, contact coach Brian Valentine at bvalentine@linfield.edu .