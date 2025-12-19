Spirit Mountain awards grants to nonprofits

The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded more than $100,000 to local nonprofits as part of a fourth-quarter grant giveaway of nearly $1.5 million.

Yamhill County organizations to receive funds were Juliette’s House ($50,000), Yamhill Community Care ($35,000), Yamhill County CASA ($25,000) and McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity ($7,500).

Through the community fund, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde donates 6% of casino revenue to nonprofit organizations through a competitive grant process throughout its 11-county service area.

“Our primary focus is to improve the quality of life for all people living in northwest Oregon through community investments consistent with the Tribe’s culture and values,” the Tribe said in a media release. “Since inception, the Community Fund has awarded 3,482 grants totaling $103,228,571. “