Speaking power to truth

Most politicians lie. Or do they?

Even if we could find some isolated example of a politician who was scrupulously honest — former President Jimmy Carter, perhaps — what about the rest of them? And if most politicians lie, why are so many of us so hard on President Donald Trump?

According to The Washington Post, Trump has told more than 6,000 lies so far in his presidency. In the seven weeks leading up to the midterms, in fact, the rate increased to 30 per day.

That’s a lot, but isn’t this a difference in degree and not a difference in kind?

From my perspective as a philosopher who studies truth and belief, it doesn’t seem so. Even if most politicians lie, that doesn’t make all lying equal.

The difference in Trump’s prevarication seems to be not in the quantity or enormity, but in the way that Trump uses it in service of a proto-authoritarian political ideology.

I recently wrote a book titled “Post-Truth,” about what happens when alternative facts replace actual facts and feelings have more weight than evidence. Looked at from this perspective, calling Trump a liar fails to capture his key strategic purposes.

Any amateur politician can engage in lying. Trump is engaging in post-truth subterfuge.

The Oxford English Dictionaries named “post-truth” its word of the year in November 2016, right before the U.S. election.

Citing a 2,000 percent spike in usage — due to Brexit and the American presidential campaign — they defined post-truth as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” Ideology, in other words, takes precedence over reality.

When an individual believes his thoughts can influence reality, we call it “magical thinking.” When a government official uses ideology to trump reality, it moves into the realm of propaganda.

Consider Trump’s decision not to cancel a pair of political rallies on the day of a massacre in Pittsburgh. He said it was based on the fact that the New York Stock Exchange opened as usual the day after 9/11.

That isn’t true. The stock exchange stayed closed for six days after 9/11.

So, was this a mistake? A lie? Trump didn’t seem to treat it as such. In fact, he repeated the falsehood later the same day.

When a politician is caught in a lie, there’s usually a bit of sweat, perhaps some shame, and an expectation of consequences. But not for Trump.

After commentators pointed out to him that the stock exchange was, in fact, closed for several days after 9/11, he merely shrugged it off, never bothering to acknowledge — let alone correct — his error.

Why would he do this? Is Trump adopting the methods of authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin?

The point of a lie is to convince someone it’s true. The point of post-truth conduct is domination. It’s an assertion of power.

As journalist Masha Gessen and others have argued, Trump lies not to get someone to accept what he’s saying, but to show he is powerful enough to get away with it.

He has asserted, “I’m the President and you’re not,” as if such high political office comes with the prerogative of creating his own reality.

This would explain why Trump doesn’t seem to care much if there is videotape or other evidence that contradicts him. When you’re the boss, what does that matter?

Should we be worried about this flight from mere lying to post-truth?

Even if all politicians lie, I believe post-truth foreshadows something more sinister. In his powerful book “On Tyranny,” historian Timothy Snyder terms “post-truth” tantamount to “pre-fascism.” It is a tactic seen in “electoral dictatorships,” where a society retains the facade of voting without the institutions or trust to ensure any actual democracy.

The authoritarian playbook is characterized by erosion of public institutions and consolidation of power. You do not need to convince someone that you are telling the truth when you can simply assert your will over them.

