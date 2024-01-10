Some schools later, others closed, as ice melts slowly



Updated 2:30 Thursday

There is a chance of freezing rain in the early morning hours on Friday, between 4 and 7. The temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees, which may lead to icy conditions on already wet roads.

Updated 9 a.m. Thursday

Some school districts remain closed this morning, including Newberg and Sheridan.

Amity, Dayton and Yamhill Carlton are on a two-hour delay.

Chemeketa will have a delayed opening. Head Start has canceled toddler classes, but plans to hold preschool.

Willamette ESD campuses are closed.

Temperatures have warmed this afternoon, but a great deal of ice and snow remains on roadways, sidewalks and other surfaces in Yamhill County.

The National Weather Service is predicting continued rain over the next several days. Temperatures are forecast to be around 40 during the days and in the 30s overnight, with a low of 32 degrees Thursday night/Friday morning.

Here are closures still effecting the county:

* County offices will remain closed for the day.

"While conditions have improved for major roads and Facilities worked very diligently to make progress on clearing walkways and entrances, we still have significant concerns with many areas, and especially for buildings beyond the courthouse. The ice melting has been good and bad, so there are still safety concerns for both employees and the public," County Administrator Ken Huffer said.

Departments with 24/7 operations and current emergency and crisis response services will operate as usual, Huffer said. County offices will resume regular operations tomorrow morning.

* Tonight's board game event at Mac Market is canceled.

* The retirement talk scheduled for tonight at the McMinnville Senior Center has been canceled.

* The offices of the Confederate Tribes of the Grand Ronde will be closed for the day, but expect to open on time on Thursday.

* Gaston schools will be closed Thursday. Other K-12 schools have not yet announced plans for Thursday.

All seven Yamhill County districts were closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Linfield University campuses are closed today. Chemeketa Community College also is closed. George Fox University is holding classes remotely.

Sheridan canceled its school board meeting, which had been scheduled for Wednesday night.

* McMinnville's municipal court is canceled today.

* Head Start of Yamhill County is closed.

The temperature rose above freezing late this morning after Yamhill County saw temperatures in the teens and 20s since Friday. Snow fell early Saturday morning and remained on the ground since, coated with ice, making travel treacherous.

Yamhill County Public Works Director Mark Lago said his crews started working 12-hour shifts about 6 p.m. Friday. They continued all night and all day Saturday, plowing, sanding and spraying de-icer.

On Saturday afternoon, they responded to a number of fallen trees and branches.

“We just do our best to open the road, push it off to the side, then once the event is over, come back and cut it up further,” Lago said, “but our number one goal is to just open up the road.”

On Tuesday, they were running three shifts to keep more than 650 miles of road open.

“We’re hoping when we come in in the morning, (ice and packed snow) will be broken up a little,” Lago said. “We'll have to see.”

He suggested that people drive cautiously, if they must go out in icy weather.

“Slow up more than you normally would, give yourself space, give yourself plenty of time to get somewhere, and be patient,” he said. “Be smart; if you don't need to go out, don't go out.”