Snowfall disrupts school schedules; McMinnville classes delayed two hours

The Thursday morning snowfall has disrupted school schedules, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for for Yamhill and Polk counties until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations will vary depending on where you live, but expect one to three inches throughout the Central Willamette Valley. With the temperature dropping below the 32-degree freezing mark, plan on slippery road conditions. Heaviest accumulations are anticipated to be above 500 feet.

Downed trees have closed multiple roads in the Coast Range. Including Highway 18, east of Otis, between milepost 3 and 4, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Expect ice, snow, and downed trees in many areas. Where power is out, signals are four way stops. Be prepared for travel delays.

For the latest road conditions in Oregon, call 511. They are also available at www.tripcheck.com.

The forecast through Saturday night:

TODAY: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with an east/northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 8 to 11 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 41.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow after 10 p.m., mixing with rain after 4 a.m Sunday. Snow level 1100 feet, lowering to 500 feet after midnight . Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The following local school districts and colleges/universities have announced schedule changes, with McMinnville schools opening two hours late. Buses will operate on snow routes and there is no morning preschool.

AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Two hours late.

DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Two hours late and no morning preschool.

GASTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY - All morning classes canceled. Teacher Becky's Sheridan class two hours late.

NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed. Afternoon and evening activities canceled.

WILLAMETTE ESD - Two hours late at the Yamhill Center.

YAMHILL-CARLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed. Evening activities canceled.

- - -

GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY - Newberg and Portland campuses will open at noon.

PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE - All in-person and remote classes/operations are canceled









