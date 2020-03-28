Snow Rene White Tebeck Weeks 1927 - 2020

Snow Rene (White) Tebeck Weeks passed away March 28, 2020, at Life Care Center in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 93 years old.

Snow was born February 28, 1927, outside Little Rock, Arkansas. Her mother died shortly after her birth, and her father died in a logging accident when she was just a young girl.

She had an older brother, Joe White, and two older sisters, Ella Mae and Ruth Jewell White. She was raised by her elder sister, Ella Mae. In 1943, at 16, she moved to Glendale, California, and started working in a dry cleaners. It was while she was in California that her next door neighbor (soon to be mother-in-law) introduced her to her first husband, Donald Tebeck, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. Soon after World War II ended, Snow and Don decided to move to Alaska. However, they stopped in Portland, loved it, and decided to stay. It was in Portland where she had her two children, a son and a daughter. Her husband, Donald, passed away in September of 1980.

Soon after this time, Snow rekindled a friendship with a longtime family friend, Herman Weeks, who also recently lost his wife, Rose. That friendship turned into love, and they were married on January 1, 1984. She and Herman settled in McMinnville, and had a very happy marriage until his death in 2012.

Snow is survived by her son, Richard Blake Tebeck (Vicky); and her daughter, Sandra Tebeck Leighton. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Kathy Bowyer (Dan); and step-son, Tony Weeks; as well as nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Healing Waters Bible Church, 41505 Oretown Road E., Cloverdale, OR 97112. A reception will follow at the church after the service. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com