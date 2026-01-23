Ski & Ride to benefit cancer service nonprofits

Winter sports enthusiasts can spend two days on the mountain while helping two local nonprofits during the Ski & Ride events, March 7 and 8.

“Our goal with Ski & Ride is to create an event that’s both fun and deeply meaningful,” said Leslie Zook, Marketing Director. “Almost everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way. This event gives our community a chance to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and support organizations that truly make a difference.”

The fundraiser supports the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and Seeds of Hope, a program of the “See Ya Later” Foundation and supports families with a member dealing with cancer treatment.

Ski & Ride takes place at Mount Hood Skibowl in Government Camp. Registration includes access to discounted lift tickets, a Saturday dinner, a Sunday breakfast, an event shirt and a raffle ticket. Individuals or teams can register with options of fundraising commitments. Activities include a poker run and a torchlight parade and ceremony. This year’s grand marshal is Alisha Potter.

The event is open to all skill levels and welcomes skiers, snowboarders, spectators, families, and supporters who want to participate or donate. Registration and event details can be found at www.skiandride.org.