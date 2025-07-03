By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • July 3, 2025 Tweet

Single vehicle rollover on Hwy 240 one of many crashes Sunday

The Nissan Xterra was traveling east toward Newberg and failed to negotiate the corner near milepost six. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a mature tree. The vehicle then rolled.

Oregon State Police, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Yamhill Fire Protection District responded.

YFPD Interim Assistant Chief Chris Featherstone told the News-Register, “We never got to the scene as Tualatin was already there and with their extraction guru team.”

Yamhill set up a landing zone, their second of the day, for LifeFlight.

The sole occupant, Dillon Aaron Arthur, 23, was life flighted to a nearby hospital. His status is unknown.

June 30 was a busy day for calls, as Yamhill Fire responded to Spring Hill Road for another vehicle accident, but after the patient was responsive, LifeFlight was called off.

“There were a lot of crashes (Sunday),” Featherstone said, as TVR&R left the scene to respond to another crash.