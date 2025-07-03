By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Single vehicle rollover on Hwy 240 one of many crashes Sunday

A single vehicle crash rollover took place on Highway 240 east of Yamhill just before 8 p.m. Sunday, June 29.

The Nissan Xterra was traveling east toward Newberg and failed to negotiate the corner near milepost six. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a mature tree. The vehicle then rolled.

Oregon State Police, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Yamhill Fire Protection District responded.

YFPD Interim Assistant Chief Chris Featherstone told the News-Register, “We never got to the scene as Tualatin was already there and with their extraction guru team.”

Yamhill set up a landing zone, their second of the day, for LifeFlight.

The sole occupant, Dillon Aaron Arthur, 23, was life flighted to a nearby hospital. His status is unknown.

June 30 was a busy day for calls, as Yamhill Fire responded to Spring Hill Road for another vehicle accident, but after the patient was responsive, LifeFlight was called off.

“There were a lot of crashes (Sunday),” Featherstone said, as TVR&R left the scene to respond to another crash.

