Sidebard Stopping by Cecil Albert

Linfield, teaching, retirement

After the first segment of his ride across the country 50 years ago, Cecil Elbert briefly returned to the sawmill where he’d worked to earn money for the journey.

Then he returned to his studies at Linfield, earning his degree in education in 1978.

He became a teacher, working in Tillamook, Estacada, then Sheridan, where he taught high school math from 1989 to 1993.

He left teaching to work for his brother Alvin’s machine shop for 13 years, then purchased the business and ran it for another 13 years from his Dayton home.

He and his wife, Anna, are now retired. They are ready for more travel — on four wheels, though, not two.