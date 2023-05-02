sidebard school budget committee openings

District seeks budget committee applicants

Applications are due by Friday for three openings on the McMinnville School District Budget Committee.

The committee reviews staff reports and approves a budget proposal for the next school year. The proposal is sent to the school board for approval.

Committee members serve three-year terms. Meetings are mostly in spring, although the district usually holds at least one informational session earlier in the year to discuss state funding projections and other issues.

Applicants must be registered to vote and have lived in the district for at least one year.

To apply, send a letter of interest and/or a resume to cbowden@msd.k12.or.us or drop it off at the McMinnville School District office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave.