Sidebar to superintendent story Budget committee expected s

In addition to McMinnville School District’s day-to-day education this spring, acting Superintendent Steffanie Frost and the leadership team will oversee the budget process.

The district budget committee, comprised of the seven board members and seven other community members, will start meeting April 23. The board must approve a budget for 2025-26 by June 30.

The committee will consider a staff proposal that reflects an expected shortfall of about $3 million. Monday night, Frost read a statement about budget concerns from Superintendent Debbie Brockett, who is on leave and who will be terminated without cause when her leave ends in late June.

Brockett wrote that the district is “committed to protecting classrooms as much as possible.” But, since 85% of the district’s funds are used for personnel, it’s difficult to trim the budget without impacting people, she stated.

Preparing for the shortfall has already begun, she wrote, with reductions at the district office. Brockett said she expects $1.65 million in district level reductions, $320,000 at the elementary level, $330,000 at the middle schools and $632,000 at the high school.

She told the board in recent months the district will need to dip into its reserve funds in order to maintain as many programs for students as possible.

Brockett went on leave last week, and the board on Monday voted 5-2 to terminate her contract without cause. The separation agreement will cost about $359,000 for Brockett’s 2025-26 salary and benefits.

Among those who spoke for or against getting rid of the superintendent at Monday’s meeting were several budget committee members. They told the board they are concerned about the costs of such a move, since the district will need to pay both Brockett’s salary and that of an interim superintendent.