sidebar to go with M Short Film Festival feature

Short films will be screened in groups each day of the McMinnville Short Film Festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 27 to March 2.

Screenings and most events will be held at the McMinnville Cinemas, 300 N.E. Norton Lane. The awards luncheon will take place in The Bindery on Fourth Street downtown, and some meet-and-greets will be at wineries.

Tickets are $10 for each screening event; $40 for full days Thursday, Friday or Saturday; and $25 for the awards event.

The 2025 schedule includes:

Thursday, Feb. 27: 10 a.m., a showcase of films by Native American directors; noon, environmental films; 2:30 p.m., a panel discussion about “VFX: The Ins and Outs and How to Cut Costs for Your Short Film,” with Sara Hofstein.; 7 p.m., screening of films in the animation category; 8 p.m., a retrospective of Kevin Jerome Everson film, moderated by Kahlil Pedizisai of Linfield University.

Friday, Feb. 28; 10:30 a.m., films by college students; 12:30 p.m., those by Oregon filmmakers; 2:30 p.m., a discussion of “Distribution: How to Manage Your Short Film” with Sandrine Faucher Cassidy; 7 p.m., screening of dramas and comedies; 9 p.m., late-night comedy films.

Saturday, March 1: 10 a.m., documentaries; 12:30 p.m., drama/comedy films; 3 p.m., a panel discussion of “Navigating Success” with filmmakers Ellie Foumbi and R.J. Daniel Hanna; 4:30 p.m., filmmaker mixer; 9 p.m., horror films.

Sunday, March 2: 9 a.m., breakfast with an entertainment lawyer, who will talk about contracts and deal memos; 10:30 a.m., films by local makers; noon, drama/comedy films; 2 p.m., awards luncheon.

For more information, go to mcminnvillefilmfest.org.