Sidebar Stopping by still loves el salvador

Still wants to help orphanage

More than two decades after she was sexually assaulted in El Salvador, Amanda Farmer still has strong positive feelings for the Central American country and the orphanage where she volunteered.

In recent years, she coordinated a nonprofit, Saint Bezzi’s Art Collab, that raised funds and gathered art supplies for the orphanage.

She returned to El Salvador in 2022 with her brother as her “bodyguard.”

“I wanted to go back and have fun with the kids, to go back not as a victim, but as a warrior,” she said. “It was a beautiful trip.”

She traveled there again with her mother in 2024 after the orphanage opened a new program for young mothers. She is hoping to return soon.