SIDEBAR STOPPING BY MAPLE SYRUP

Farming, processing

Bigleaf maple sap production varies by individual tree and according to the weather. Like any farming, Bigfoot Food Products’ Amy Kroker said, “a lot of what we do is out of our control.”

Bigfoot founder Dan Caldwell, Amy’s dad, and other family members tap the trees in winter. Tubes must be flushed and sanitized to eliminate bacterial growth. Sometimes they need to be thawed – sap flows in low temperatures, but the high water content in this sap means it can freeze.

Each tree typically generates about a quart of sap daily, Caldwell said. Sometimes, if the weather and other factors align, a tree will produce up to a gallon. The sap collects in a 1,000-gallon stainless steel tank, like those used in the dairy industry.

Some of Caldwell’s equipment, including a new machine that can remove much of the water from 600 gallons of sap in just over an hour, was obtained with help from Oregon State University, which is studying the Oregon maple syrup industry.

Most syrup collection and processing equipment is manufactured in Canada. In the future, Bigfoot may become an outlet for the specialized boilers and other items, making it easier for Oregonians to get started in the business.