sidebar stopping by car Cruising

Cruising event, car show motor into McMinnville

Both Gary Meyer and Stephen Haller hope to enjoy the Cruising McMinnville car show on Saturday, although the hot rod they worked on won’t be on display.

Haller, a sophomore at Willamina High School, smoothed out, sanded and painted Meyer’s 1932 Ford Coupe (see related story).

Although it now sparkles, Meyer doesn’t plan to drive it to McMinnville from his Sheridan home. Instead, he’ll use other transportation to get to the Cruising show.

The car show will feature hundreds of vehicles, including classics from the early years of mass production, 1950s hot rods, 1970s muscle cars and other unique and interesting vehicles.

The car show will be free to spectators from noon to 5 p.m. on Third Street. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. at Third and Davis streets.

At 5 p.m., many of the show cars will be joined by a variety of community vehicles to cruise up and down Third, just like teens did in the 1960s through 80s.

Cruising, also free, runs from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s open both to drivers and spectators.

Proceeds from the annual Cruising McMinnville event go to local nonprofits chosen by festival volunteers; teachers who instruct students in science, technology, engineering and math-related subjects; and graduating seniors who plan to student for careers in the trades.

For more information, go to the festival website, cruisingmcminnville.com