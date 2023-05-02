Sidebar MVA open house at new building

MV Advancements holds open house at new headquarters

MV Advancements, which helps developmentally disabled people live fulfilled lives, will host the grand opening of its new headquarters building Tuesday, Sept. 23. The open house will start at 4 p.m.

The new 7,100-square-foot building is located at 600 S.W. Baker St., which had been a vacant lot since the old Columbus Elementary School was demolished following the 1993 Spring Break Quake. MVA purchased the land from Linfield University in 2019 and began construction in 2024.

Erik Winter of CIDA Architects in Portland designed the building. Andrew Scott Construction of McMinnville, owned by Roger Collins, was the contractor.

The facility has offices for MVA staff and room for clients to meet with workers. It also has space for public gatherings.

The new building is on the YCTA bus line. To improve access, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to install a crosswalk with an on-demand signal on Baker Street near the site, according to Dave Haugeberg, a longtime board member of the nonprofit.

MV Advancements started in the 1960s as Mid-Valley Rehabilitation, a place where people with disabilities could find meaningful employment. Initially based in the Amity area, it expanded into facilities and extended its range of services to include housing and supported employment in the community.

The nonprofit, which changed its name to MV Advancements in 2015, eventually had a wood products site (and at one time a nursery) on Highway 99W south of McMinnville, offices and other facilities at various locations in McMinnville and service centers in Salem and Dallas, as well.

The new facility will allow MVA to consolidate most of those sites into one place. It would improve conditions for clients as well as staff, they said. The Salem and Dallas locations will remain open.