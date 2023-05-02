Sidebar Boersma's sewing center

‘Shop hops’ bring in customers

Boersma’s Sewing Center is among quilting fabric stores participating in the Oregon “Shop Hop,” which runs April 1 to 30. Visitors can receive discount cards.

The McMinnville store also will take part in the All-Pacific NW Shop Hop, which during April and May. More information is available at allpacificnorthwestshophop.com.

Jack Boersma promises a special guest, Bigfoot, will visit his store at times during the shop hops.

Boersma’s Sewing Center, 203 N.E. Third St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when it is closed. For details, call 503-472-4611.