side Lunar New Year celebration Sunday

Lunar New Year Celebration Feb. 2

McMinnville’s third-annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 2, will feature cultural entertainment, food, children’s activities and items for sale.

The Asian Heritage Association of Yamhill County and the city of McMinnville will sponsor the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the McMinnville Community Center. Admission is free.

A traditional Lion Dance and a Korean cultural dance are scheduled. Mountain Warrior martial arts students also will perform.

Among booths will be food vendors G&S Market Teriyaki of McMinnville and Kayt’s Kitchen of Newberg. Other booths will offer accessories, home goods and crafts created by Asian American artisans and creators.

Children’s activities will be offered, including paper lantern decorating and face painting.

For more information, go to the Asian Heritage Association website, at ahayc.org/