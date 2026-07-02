Side-by-side short course racing makes Willamina Mud Drag debut

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Steven Brown of Sheridan in a red, white and blue 2021 Honda Talon keeps his lead over Brad Himes of Tillamook around the final turn of Willamina’s side-by-side short course race on Saturday, June 27. Brown was the best of the factory side-by-side class, becoming the first No. 1 winner in what was the Willamina Mud Drags maiden voyage into side-by-side racing. Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Himes drifts around the first corner of the short course, leaving mud splatter in the wake of his 2019 Honda Talon. Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Steven Brown jumps ahead of another racer driving a black Honda Talon. Contestants in the side-by-side started on the drag strip and were forced to shift into a sharp right turn to begin the course. Those who reached the opening turn first often won the race. Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Jeffery Lockwood of Sheridan points to a driver on the starting line of the muddy drag strip to ensure the contestants are prepared to take off at the raising of the green flag. Most drivers sped off the start with ease, but a fair share stalled out in anticipation. Only one vehicle on the entire day needed the assistance of the tow truck due to mechanical issues. Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Traci Hamilton of Sheridan in a 2018 Textron Wildcat Trail XT roars through thick mounds of mud while competing in the side-by-side drag races. Outside of the short course, the utility task vehicles were also given spots in the drag races themselves, offering incoming racers more opportunities to compete. The UTV races were pitched after Willamina Mud Drag organizers witnessed the event elsewhere. They became an ultimate favorite among the crowd, who were glad they stayed till the end to see the high-octane action.

More than 70 vehicles competed in the Willamina Mud Drags on Saturday, June 27, as the city of Willamina raised funds for its Fourth of July celebration.

Through spurts of heavy rain and sunshine, competitors took their turn down the drag strip for chances at a trophy and prize money. Some heavy weather kept the track from getting too dry, but most exciting to spectators were several new additions to the races on top of the annual double-elimination drags and Kids Dash for Cash.

Fresh takes on the show included: a raffle to win a chance to get involved in the races; demonstrations from the Oregon Army National Guard of the United States military's latest Joint Light Tactical Vehicle; and side-by-side short course races.

At least two winners were chosen from the fundraiser raffle. Each got to take their turn in the drag races, driving a modified Jeep Wrangler. One lucky contestant even beat a few of the pre-registered drivers.

Between heats, the 20-ton Army green JLTV manufactured by Oshkosh Defense moved down the strip to show what the future of military land traversal looks like. The JLTV even took a pin on the side-by-side short course, which proved to be a success in the first iteration.

The short course saw several runs, with every off-road vehicle participating finding ways to stay on all four wheels.

Event organizer Sherry Dawkins of Total Destruction Racing Team believed the introduction of the short course races was a success, recommending that future attendees stick around to witness the fast-paced action for themselves.

A round of applause from the crowd made their appreciation known afterwards, with other track personnel immediately finding ways to expand on the event.

The side-by-side races were the culminating event of the Mud Drags, taking place around 4 p.m. after the main portion of the drags started at 10 a.m.

Side-by-side racing will return to Willamina on Saturday, Sept. 26, as the Mud Drags become the Clyde Dawkins Memorial Race for the day. Proceeds for the fall iteration will go toward next year’s Willamina Fourth of July.

Those looking to compete may arrive between 7-9 a.m. for driver registration on the day of, near the entrance of 22300 Business 18 off Main St in Willamina.

More information on upcoming races can be found through the Willamina Mud Drags and Total Destruction Racing Team accounts on Facebook.

Read on to see the top results from Saturday’s races.

Open Class

1st winner: Jeff Lockwood of McMinnville driving a White 1932 Ford “Never Enough” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Bob Ireton of Kelso, WA, in driving a Yellow 1947 Willies “Scorpion”

3rd winner: Scott Berry of McMinnville driving a Purple 1998 Chevy S10 “Bad Barney” (RIP Racing)

Trophies and prize money sponsored by JL Trucking, LLC

Super Modified

1st winner: Bob Ireton of Kelso, WA, in a Yellow 1947 Willies “Scorpion”

2nd winner: Josh Hermens of McMinnville racing a Red 1986 Toyota Pickup (RIP Racing)

3rd winner: Garratt Stookes of Roseburg driving a Rust 1942 Jeep Willies “Junkyard Dog”

Trophies and prize money sponsored by B & T Automotive

Modified

1st winner: Jazmin Dawkins of Tillamook driving a Blue 1995 Chevy S-10 (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota Pickup “Punished” (RIP Racing)

3rd winner: Cliff Roselle of Grand Ronde driving a Blue 1985 Chevy Blazer “ZR2” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Davison Auto Parts

8-Cylinder Road & Trail

1st winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota Pickup (RIP Racing)

2nd winner: Jimmy Bethel Boylan of Willamina driving a Black 1969 Chevy K10

3rd winner: Rondy Beacker of McMinnville driving a 1991 Chevy Blazer “Cliff Diver”

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Redline Performance of McMinnville

8-Cylinder Stock/6-Cylinder Modified

1st winner: Jack Scott of McMinnville driving a Blue 1980 Toyota Pickup “Nitro Dragin”

2nd winner: Bill Cawley of Grand Ronde driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place Nathan Conant of Newberg driving a Black 1992 Jeep XJ

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Boyer Speed

6-Cylinder Stock/4-Cylinder Modified

1st winner: Isaak Johnson of McMinnville driving a Black/Gray 2000 Jeep Cherokee “Hank” (Hell Bound Racing)

2nd winner: Kelly Sullinger of Aurora driving a Black 1992 Jeep

3rd winner: Stephanie Nelson of Willamina driving a multi-color 1986 Toyota Pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies and prize money sponsored by RC Plus & Hobbies

4-Cylinder Stock

1st winner: Tom Haight of Grand Racing Ronde driving a Green 1999 Toyota Tacoma Pickup “Green Machine”

2nd winner: James Peterson of Sheridan driving a Black 1982 Toyota Truck

3rd winner: Brad Roselle of Grand Ronde driving a White 1992 Toyota Prev (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Willamina Chamber of Commerce

Modified Pit Crew

1st winner: Sherry Dawkins of Grand Ronde driving a Blue 1996 Chevy Pickup (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Rose Hermens of McMinnville racing a Red 1986 Toyota Pickup (RIP Racing)

3rd winner: Priscilla Sattergren of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota Pickup “Punished” (RIP Racing)

Trophy and prize money sponsored by Hampton Lumber

Road and Trail Pit Crew

1st winner: Priscilla Sattergren of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota Pickup “Punished” (RIP Racing)

2nd winner: Brad Roselle of Grand Ronde driving a Blue 1985 Chevy Blazer “ZR2” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophy and prize money sponsored by Warnicke Repair

8-Cylinder Stock Pit Crew

1st winner: Candic Linton of Grand Ronde driving a Blue 1987 Suzuki Samurai

2nd winner: Charles Bafrnes of Sheridan driving a

Trophies and prize money sponsored by McMinnville Les Schwab

4- and 6-Cylinder Pit Crew

1st winner: Elise Kelly of Portland driving a Black Jeep “Little Digger” (No Budget Racing)

2nd winner: Raffle Car winner in Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Hampton Lumber

Side-by-Side Drags

Side-by-Side Factory Class

1st winner: Brad Himes of Tillamook driving a green 2019 Honda Talon (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Mike Lucia of Lafayette driving a Black 2024 Honda Talon

3rd winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan driving a Red, White & Blue 2021 Honda Talon

Trophies and prize money sponsored by One Eyed Trucking

Side-by-Side Modified Class

1st winner: Brad Himes of Tillamook driving a green 2019 Honda Talon (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Shawn Dobbins of Sheridan driving a Black 2020 Yamaha YXZ “Black Sheep” (Ridiculous Riders)

3rd winner: Mike Lucia of Lafayette driving a Black 2024 Honda Talon

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Willamina Chamber of Commerce

Side-by-Side Pit Crew

1st winner: Brad Himes of Tillamook driving a green 2019 Honda Talon (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Chris Lucia of Lafayette driving a Black 2024 Honda Talon

3rd winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan driving a Red, White & Blue 2021 Honda Talon

Trophies and prize money sponsored by the Whitman Family

Side-by-Side Short Course

Side-by-Side Factory

1st winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan driving a Red, White & Blue 2021 Honda Talon

2nd winner: Brad Himes of Tillamook driving a green 2019 Honda Talon (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd winner: Mike Lucia of Lafayette driving a Black 2024 Honda Talon

Trophies and prize money sponsored by J&J Custom

Side-by-Side Turbo

1st winner: Chris Lucia of Lafayette driving a Black 2024 Honda Talon (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan driving a Red, White & Blue 2021 Honda Talon

3rd winner: Shawn Dobbins of Sheridan driving a Black 2020 Yamaha YXZ “Black Sheep” (Ridiculous Riders)

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Johnston Trucking & Mikes Repair

Kids Dash For Cash

5 years and under

1st winner: Ruef Eckstrom of Tillamook

2nd winner: Nolan Cornell of Sheridan

3rd winner: Parker Danta of McMinnville

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Steve & Debbie Abrames

6-7-years-old

1st winner: Dausin Johnson of McMinnville

2nd winner: Piper Hopper of McMinnville

3rd winner: Graceland Johnson of McMinnville

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

8-10-years-old

1st winner: Leo Simms of Willamina

2nd winner: Travis McKee of McMinnville

3rd winner: Wyatt Griffiths of Sheridan

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

11-13-years-old

1st winner: River Brown of Sheridan

2nd winner: Brint Himes of Tillamook

3rd winner: Dehvin Druery of Sheridan

Trophies and prize money sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass