Show at fairgrounds focuses on metal art gifts

Metal art gifts, from small items to larger sculptures, will be for sale at the fourth-annual Metal Arts Gift Show on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The show will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yamhill County Fairground, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave. in McMinnville. Admission is $5, or a donation of five cans of food for the YCAP food bank.

The show features gifts made by a variety of metal artists, including members of the jewelry club at McMinnville High School and its adviser, artist and retired teacher Maggie Bowman. Some of the 35-plus artists will demonstrate forging, wire wrapping, tool use and other skills during the show.

“They also can watch demonstrations on how technology is changing the way jewelry artists create their designs with the use of a 3-D CAD design computer,” Bowman said.

Showgoers can have their photo taken with a knight in armor, one of the pieces on display. They can also register for classes at the Anvil Academy in Newberg, which includes instructors who have appeared on the TV show “Forged in Fire.”

Live music and food trucks will be on-site, as well.

For more information, send email to: margaretbowman1957@gmail.com.