Shots fired reported in Southwest McMinnville

McMinnville police responded about 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to a report of shots fired in the area of Southwest Agee and Wright streets.

Officers located evidence that a number of rounds had been discharged, but no suspect was located and no injuries have been reported.

Residents living in the area who have access to video surveillance are asked to check their cameras, and if they have video that would be useful in the investigation they should contact the police department tipline at 503-434-2337 and refer to case No. 22-4835.

Police responded last year to multiple calls of this nature.