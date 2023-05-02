Sheryl Lynn (Dow) Byrd 1949 - 2023

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the age of 74, Sheryl Byrd went home to be with her beloved Jesus. Sheryl’s life was marked with a desire to live her life for God. At Vennard College in Iowa, Sheryl got her BA in Bible and minored in Christian Education. Early in her career, she worked supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. She later worked for many years at Netarts Friends Church as the church secretary, as well as at Twin Rocks Friends Camp. Sheryl was also very active in the children’s ministry at her church.



Sheryl prayed constantly, sang worship music, and read her Bible. She was kind, a great listener, and a loving mother. She was gifted musically and wrote songs. Through life’s many burdens, her resolution to her faith in God remained steadfast.



Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Dow; mother, Ida (Zonweiss) Dow; and sister, Marcy Schaad. Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Kristen Strother, and son-in-law, Justin Strother; daughter, Trisha Kosaka, and son-in-law, Curt Kosaka; and three grandchildren.



Sheryl’s celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Netarts Friends Church (4685 Alder Cove Rd. W., Tillamook, OR 97141), with a potluck reception following.

Donations in Sheryl's honor can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators.



Sheryl’s life can be perfectly described using a line from a song she wrote: “My heart hungers after this: to be made into your likeness, to be holy, pure and righteous, Most holy, holy God.”